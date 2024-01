Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show (which includes paid content by Walmart), we sit down with the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and director Rian Johnson, debut a behind-the-scenes look at The Last Jedi with Anthony Daniels' Droid School, reveal first details on a new AR experience in the Star Wars app, and more!