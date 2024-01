Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week we talk Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening festivities at Disneyland Resort, 20th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace on StarWars.com, and take a look at a cool ILMxLAB job. Plus, Andi sits down to talk BB-8, creatures, and aliens with, electronic design and development supervisor, Matt Denton.