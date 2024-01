Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige discusses his love for the Star Wars galaxy, artists craft a Millennium Falcon out of red Solo cups and a life-size replica prepares to launch, we check out new character posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and more!