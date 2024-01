Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we have first details on The Star Wars Show LIVE at Celebration Orlando, talk to ILM's Hal Hickel about Rogue One, report from the Star Wars: Join the Resistance event, announce new Star Wars Rebels actors coming to Celebration, reveal the massive new LEGO Snowspeeder, and more!