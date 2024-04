Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a look at the new Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes game mode that brings both the Razor Crest and Dark Troopers to the game, get excited to dive into Victory's Price by Alexander Freed, and give you a friendly reminder to send in your High Republic related questions for The High Republic Show. Plus, we take a look at your favorite Star Wars games.