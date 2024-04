Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a look at Marvel's Bounty Hunters #10, celebrate International Women's Day On the Comlink, and say goodbye to The Clone Wars Rewatch on StarWars.com. Plus, we keep the Star Wars: The Clone Wars love going and jump back to 2012 when Maul made his triumphant return to the screen.