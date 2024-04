Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we mark our calendars for Season Two of The Mandalorian coming to Disney+, The High Republic hits StarWars.com with some brand new updates and a first look at a younger Jedi Master Yoda, and The Sims heads to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in the new game pack Journey to Batuu. Plus, we take a look back to 2003 when Hayden Christensen went full Darth Vader on the set of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.