The Child Gets Even Cuter, Luke and Darth Vader Duel in LEGO, and More!

This week in Star Wars, we check out an audio excerpt from Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark featuring the voice of Maul, take a look at a new Funko Pop! bobblehead of The Child with the control knob from the Razor Crest, and find how to recreate our favorite scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with LEGO, the Bespin duel where Luke Skywalker learns something new about his father. Plus, this week's history lessons takes us back to 2019 when Chronicle Books released Rey and Pals by Jeffrey Brown.