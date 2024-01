Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, Anthony talks to the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, we review all the exciting news that came out of Star Wars Celebration including, ILMxLAB's Vader Immortal trailer, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and much, much more!