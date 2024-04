Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we are reunited with Clone Force 99 in the upcoming Disney+ show Star Wars: The Bad Batch, check out some new concept art from ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, and our hearts grow three sizes looking at your photos of The Child. Plus, we celebrate the birthday of the original scruffy-looking nerfherder, Harrison Ford.