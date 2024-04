Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a premiere date on Disney+ in time for Star Wars Day, we get an exclusive look inside Jeffrey Brown's upcoming Sithmas book, and the Delta Squad of Star Wars: Republic Commando is back. Plus, we want to know what Star Wars game is YOUR favorite.