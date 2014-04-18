Star Wars: Tiny Death Star Trailer

In this trailer for Star Wars: Tiny Death Star, a new retro 8-bit style mobile game from Disney Interactive, LucasArts, and NimbleBit, the Emperor and Darth Vader are building a new Death Star and need help  with funding. Arriving on the Death Star, Darth Vader quickly dispatches with an Imperial officer who dares greet him. Heading to the Emperor's throne room, Vader informs his Master that he is unsure how they can fund this new Death Star. Reassuring his apprentice, the Emperor unveils his diabolical plan: employing "bitizens," running intergalactic businesses, and utilizing the awesome power of retail! The Emperor gives Vader a tour of the Death Star, which features a cantina, Coruscant Apartments, and the Cloud City Spa. "Not much of a 'Death Star,;" Vader says. In response, the evil Emperor reveals his secret Imperial levels, including a force field generator and interrogation room  perfect tools for crushing the Rebellion. How will you build your Death Star?