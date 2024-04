Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we hop into the cockpit of an X-wing with Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars gets spooky with tales from Star Wars: Dark Legends, and we get a peek at some brand new Star Wars LEGO sets that tie into LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Plus, we take a look back to 1980 when Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters in 70 mm with brand new scenes.