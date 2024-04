Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode “The Future of the Force,” the Inquisitors seek to destroy Ezra and an Ithorian baby. Having detected their presence in above air duct, the Fifth Brother stabs his lightsaber through. Before he can deliver a final strike, however, help arrives…