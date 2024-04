Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, in Star Wars we kick off Star Wars Reads month with a cover and page reveal of the brand new manga adaption series Leia: Princess of Alderaan and read Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Córdova for free until October 9. Plus, we jump back 5 years and crack open the fifth and final issue of the Lando miniseries by Marvel Comics.