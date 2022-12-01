Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Cover Reveal, Andor Ends, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reveal the cover for the upcoming novel Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, ask for your Star Wars: The High Republic questions for the next episode of The High Republic Show, and recap the action and emotions of the final two episodes of Andor, now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, Diego Luna stops in to talk about how the character of Maarva Andor shape's Cassian's journey in Season 1.