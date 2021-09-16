Star Wars: Hunters Trailer, Art of The Mandalorian Season 2, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get ready for battle with a brand new Star Wars: Hunters trailer, take a look at the just-revealed cover of The Art of The Mandalorian Season 2 featuring Grogu, meet some of the new characters in Star Wars: Visions, and get ready to trick-or-treat with Mando in some adorable LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales shorts on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Plus, we brush off our acting skills to celebrate Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith wrapping principal photography back in 2003.