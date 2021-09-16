Star Wars: Hunters Trailer, Art of The Mandalorian Season 2, and More!

This week in Star Wars, we get ready for battle with a brand new Star Wars: Hunters trailer, take a look at the just-revealed cover of The Art of The Mandalorian Season 2 featuring Grogu, meet some of the new characters in Star Wars: Visions, and get ready to trick-or-treat with Mando in some adorable LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales shorts on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Plus, we brush off our acting skills to celebrate Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith wrapping principal photography back in 2003.
