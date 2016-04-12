Star Wars: Force For Change - Your Chance to Win an Autographed Rogue One Stormtrooper Helmet

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones reveals the prize for this week's top fundraiser: a wearable Rogue One stormtrooper helmet autographed by the cast! In addition, Star Wars: Force for Change will match the donations of Star Wars fans to four select charities up to $1 million until May the 4th. Show your Force and donate at http://CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange. For complete rules and eligibility requirements, go to http://bit.ly/1N59dCL