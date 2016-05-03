Star Wars: Force for Change - Happy Star Wars Day from Daisy Ridley

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Daisy Ridley (joined by a few friends) wishes fans a happy Star Wars Day and offers thanks for all the money raised through Star Wars: Force for Change. This marks your last chance to donate — and the chance to win a trip to Ireland and visit Skellig Michael, the iconic location of Rey’s fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Show your Force and donate at http://CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange.