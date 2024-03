Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a first look at the Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith cover, LEGO builds some brand new dioramas of some of your favorite scenes, and some celebrity guests RSVP to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. Plus, we get a preview of all the food, beverages, and exclusive merchandise available aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.