Star Wars Celebration Anaheim is coming August 27-30, 2020, to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California! The official Star Wars convention, Star Wars Celebration features appearances by actors and creators from across the saga, panel discussions, family activities, and exclusive reveals. Buckle up for the year's biggest Star Wars party!