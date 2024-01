Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a Shakespearean twist on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with an exclusive look at the cover of the new book, The Merry Rise of Skywalker; get excited about the next episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and check out some of your awesome fan art. Plus, we take a look back at Jeremy Bulloch's debut as Boba Fett on the set of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 1979.