This week in Star Wars, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story heads back to select IMAX theaters, Skiff Guard Lando sneaks his way into Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and we get our groove on to Gamorrean Girl while we check out some Easter eggs in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.