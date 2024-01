Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Announced in this special video, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards, producer John Swartz, and executive producer John Knoll will be judges for the Star Wars Fan Film Awards' Filmmaker Select award! The Filmmaker Select will go to the movie deemed best overall. Submissions are open through April 24, 2016, at 11:59 p.m. PT.