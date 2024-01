Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we exclusively reveal poster art for Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, awe over a first look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga, and Indiana Jones swings his way onto Disney+ on May 31. Plus, the voices of Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stop in to talk Nubs.