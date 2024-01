Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

When Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are transported to the mysterious realm of Mortis Obi-Wan experiences a vision of Qui-Gon. Qui-Gon tells him that there are three on the planet who believe Anakin to be the Chosen One, and that with Anakin's power, this is a very dangerous place for him to be.