On Mortis, Anakin encounters a vision of Qui-Gon Jinn, who says he believes Anakin is the Chosen One who will bring balance to the Force. Qui-Gon directs Anakin to go to a place nearby that is strong in the dark side of the Force, a place where he will confront the Son of Mortis.