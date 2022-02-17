ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Princess Leia and Han Solo's Wedding, The Book of Boba Fett Finale, and More!

This week in Star Wars, we plot out the galaxy's events as we reveal the upcoming novel Star Wars: Timelines, get invited to the wedding of Princess Leia and Han Solo in the new novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, check out the new trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic, and relive the action-packed finale of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we take a trip to the shadowy chamber beneath Jabba's Palace to learn more about rancors.

Browse More Videos

All
All
Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved