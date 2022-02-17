Princess Leia and Han Solo's Wedding, The Book of Boba Fett Finale, and More!

This week in Star Wars, we plot out the galaxy's events as we reveal the upcoming novel Star Wars: Timelines, get invited to the wedding of Princess Leia and Han Solo in the new novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, check out the new trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic, and relive the action-packed finale of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we take a trip to the shadowy chamber beneath Jabba's Palace to learn more about rancors.
