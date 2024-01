Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, we get excited about Phase II of The High Republic, take a look behind the curtain at Dark Horse Comics, and deliver some hot and fresh new exclusive reveals. Plus, we chat with Zoraida Córdova, Charles Soule, and Elemi Juhlin about taking The High Republic into Phase II.