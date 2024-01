Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, Anthony sits down with actor Paul Scheer to chat about Star Wars Celebration and the new Star Wars-themed land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Plus, an exclusive excerpt from Claudia Grey's upcoming novel, Master & Apprentice, new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Hasbro figures, Kowakian Monkey-Lizard facts, and more!