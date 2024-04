Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we're back on set at the Lucasfilm offices, we mark our calendars for a virtual hangout with the authors of Star Wars: The High Republic, and Obi-Wan Kenobi says "hello there" to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Plus, Dee Bradley Baker breaks down his process for giving Wrecker his voice for Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming on Disney+.