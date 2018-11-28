Obi-Wan Comes to Battlefront II, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Revealed, and More!
This week on The Star Wars Show, the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, James Arnold Taylor, talks to Anthony about bringing the Jedi Master to Star Wars Battlefront II. We look inside the beautiful Star Wars Icons: Han Solo book, recap the latest on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, have first details on the newly launched StarWarsKids.com and Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, including the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures series of shorts, and more!
