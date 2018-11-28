Obi-Wan Comes to Battlefront II, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Revealed, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, James Arnold Taylor, talks to Anthony about bringing the Jedi Master to Star Wars Battlefront II. We look inside the beautiful Star Wars Icons: Han Solo book, recap the latest on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, have first details on the newly launched StarWarsKids.com and Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, including the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures series of shorts, and more!