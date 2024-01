Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we reveal two new vehicles from Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Plus Dana Snyder (voice of Graballa the Hutt on LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures) stops by for a chat, we head inside Lucasfilm's vaults to check out what gems are stored away, and more!