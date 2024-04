Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get excited about Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and other new filmmakers joining the Star Wars family, get pumped for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and other Star Wars Day news, and reveal you're our only hope for the Webby Awards. Plus, celebrate the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars by taking a look back to 2008 when the first theatrical trailer debuted for the feature film.