NEW Solo Deleted Scene and Ray Park on Returning as Maul!

This week on The Star Wars Show, we check out a NEW deleted scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story, before Andi interviews the other half of Maul, Ray Park, to talk about his return to Star Wars 20 years after The Phantom Menace. Plus, we’re back on the set of Solo with Pablo Hidalgo and the wizards of Star Wars special effects Rob Bredow and Patrick Tubach, we have new pro tips ahead of Star Wars Fan Awards 2018, and more!