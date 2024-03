Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate Star Wars Day with a behind-the-scenes look at The Book of Boba Fett in a new episode of Disney Gallery on Disney+, prepare for the premiere of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series with a brand new trailer, and practice some mindfulness exercises with Headspace. Plus, we take a look at how you celebrated May the 4th!