Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we've got toy news announced at Hasbro's PulseCon, including the Jar Jar Binks Black Series action figure and the HasLab Razor Crest, and join us as we prepare for battle with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and Sith Eternal Emperor as they head to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Plus, listen closely for a lion's roar as we explore The Sounds of Star Wars by J.W. Rinzler released this week in Star Wars history.