Millennium Falcon and Asteroids - Discoveries From the Inside

Learn how the original design for the Millennium Falcon wasn’t the hamburger-shaped spacecraft we all know and love. Star Wars: The Digital Movie Collection is available for the first time ever on Digital HD April 10th.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved