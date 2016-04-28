Meet the Freemaker Family | LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Get your first look at the highly-anticipated new animated series LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures in this special video, featuring clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews! Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers, a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures will premiere Monday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Disney XD!