Meet the Freemaker Family | LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Get your first look at the highly-anticipated new animated series LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures in this special video, featuring clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews! Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers, a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures will premiere Monday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Disney XD!
