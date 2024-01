Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, the voice of Neeku, Josh Brener, stops by to talk about becoming part of the galaxy in Star Wars Resistance. Plus, ILM's Rob Bredow prepares to join us for Star Wars Celebration Chicago, Andi and Anthony explain how to cast your ballots for the Audience Choice award in the Star Wars Fan Awards 2018, we take a closer look at a porg and other props in the Lucasfilm display case, and more!