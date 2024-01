Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a first look at the pages of Marvel's Sana Starros #1, Princess Leia's Boushh helmet joins the LEGO Star Wars collection, we check out the first list of celebrity guests headed to Star Wars Celebration Europe, and reveal the treasure within Episode 5 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Plus, executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau stops in to talk Phee Genoa.