This week in Star Wars, we reveal Marvel's new adaptation of The Mandalorian Season 2, unveil more special guests headed to Star Wars Celebration Europe, and head back to Batuu with ILMxLAB for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition on Playstation VR2. Plus, we prep for The Mandalorian Season 3 coming to Disney+ on March 1 with a quick Mando and Grogu 101.