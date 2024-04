Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a look at the new bricktastic LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer, learn about the history of Salacious B. Crumb from legendary Return of the Jedi concept designer Tony McVey, and get a spoiler-filled look inside the pages of Justina Ireland's latest book, Out of the Shadows, on StarWars.com. Plus, we hit the rewind button back to 1997 when Lucasfilm released The Star Wars Trilogy: Special Edition on VHS.