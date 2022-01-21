LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Date Revealed and Temuera Morrison on The Book of Boba Fett

This week in Star Wars, we check out the brand new bricktastic LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer for the game releasing April 5, 2022, give a round of applause to Claudia Gray for topping the New York Times Best Seller List with Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star, and get a first look at Marvel's upcoming Trail of Shadows #4. Plus, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen pop in to tell us what it was like stepping back into their roles for The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+.
