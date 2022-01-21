LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Date Revealed and Temuera Morrison on The Book of Boba Fett

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out the brand new bricktastic LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer for the game releasing April 5, 2022, give a round of applause to Claudia Gray for topping the New York Times Best Seller List with Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star, and get a first look at Marvel's upcoming Trail of Shadows #4. Plus, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen pop in to tell us what it was like stepping back into their roles for The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+.