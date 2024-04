Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate Life Day with the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, check out a preview of Bounty Hunters #4, and get ready to enter Vader's castle when Vader Immortal hits Playstation VR. Plus, we take a look back to 1997 when StarWars.com released the five-part behind-the-scenes daily documentary, Anatomy of a Dewback.