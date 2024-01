Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, a new LEGO Ultimate Collector starfighter joins the fleet, we get our first look at the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anthology book cover, and we share some of your comfiest Jedi and Sith looks. Plus, we take a look back at the 1983 National Library Association's reading campaign featuring Yoda.