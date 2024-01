Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we remember Peter Mayhew, share details on upcoming Star Wars books, new LEGO droids, and FIRST, A Force For Change initiative. Plus, Andi sits down with Zoraida Córdova, author of A Crash of Fate, to talk Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Star Wars love stories.