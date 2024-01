Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive first look at Marvel's Pride Variants, Jaxxon returns in an upcoming Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories comic, and Clone Force 99 cut ties. Plus, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni sit down to chat about their own journey to Mandalore.