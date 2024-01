Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Playing as a Jedi may look easy, but in Motion Capture Session 386, Mark Hamill pops in to offer actor Cameron Monaghan some advice on his role as Jedi Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Wise words and questionable training methods from Mark will hopefully give Cameron the edge he needs as he continues his journey from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.