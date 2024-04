Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we step aboard the Halcyon and get new details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Dark Horse Comics returns to the world of Star Wars, and get an exclusive look at the cover of the upcoming novel Star Wars: Brotherhood. Plus, we celebrate the Wookiee holiday called Life Day.